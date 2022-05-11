Lisa Vorakoun Sells 1,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00.

On Saturday, February 26th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $361.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

