Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMG opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.73 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.73.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

