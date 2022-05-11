Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,424 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 540 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

