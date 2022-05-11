Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,839 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.25. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

