Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 474,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

