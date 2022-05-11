Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

