Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) vs. SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Head to Head Contrast

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -450.73% -26.46% -24.79% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bionano Genomics and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 680.14%. SeqLL has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than SeqLL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $17.98 million 22.72 -$72.43 million ($0.33) -4.27 SeqLL $210,000.00 49.81 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bionano Genomics (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

