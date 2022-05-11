FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. Desjardins cut 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

TSE VNP opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$110.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.31. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

