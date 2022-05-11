Sameer Ralhan Sells 35,188 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemours alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75.

Chemours stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.