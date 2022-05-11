Media & Entertainment I. Global Acquires 1,096,797 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 1,096,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,666,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of IHRT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.