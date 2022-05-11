Media & Entertainment I. Global Acquires 1,096,797 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 1,096,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,666,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IHRT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Granby Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

