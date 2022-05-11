Sapiens International Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sapiens International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SPNS opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 87.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.