Media & Entertainment I. Global Acquires 1,292,514 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 1,292,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,286,570.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

