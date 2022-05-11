Walter Siegel Sells 15,070 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

