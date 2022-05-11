Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

