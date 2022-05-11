StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

