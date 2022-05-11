StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.76.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
