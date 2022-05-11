OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OPGN opened at $0.38 on Monday. OpGen has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.50.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

