GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

