Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.