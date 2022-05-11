Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -3.84. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

