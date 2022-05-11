Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,813 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

