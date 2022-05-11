William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $662.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.