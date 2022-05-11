Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

