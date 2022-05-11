Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $12.29 on Monday. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.
About Ambu A/S (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambu A/S (AMBBY)
