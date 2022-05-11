Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $12.29 on Monday. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

