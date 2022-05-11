Wedbush Comments on Skillz Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Skillz in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $667.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Skillz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

