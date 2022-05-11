Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
HNSDF opened at 25.01 on Monday. Hensoldt has a 52 week low of 25.01 and a 52 week high of 31.00.
Hensoldt Company Profile (Get Rating)
