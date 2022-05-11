Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of CRM opened at $167.15 on Monday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

