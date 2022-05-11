Truist Financial Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Hold

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

SPCE stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $57.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after buying an additional 1,068,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $20,571,000. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

