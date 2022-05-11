HC Wainwright Increases Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $90.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.