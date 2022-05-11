HC Wainwright Trims Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Target Price to $12.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.28 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
