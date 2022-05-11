HC Wainwright Trims Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Target Price to $12.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.28 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,673,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,305 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after buying an additional 2,139,461 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,785,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after buying an additional 617,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 608,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

