Piper Sandler Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Underweight

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.
BKU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
NYSE:BKU opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
