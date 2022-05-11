Piper Sandler Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Underweight

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

