Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $70.25 on Monday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.