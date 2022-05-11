Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.
PLYA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 over the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
