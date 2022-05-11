Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.87 million and a PE ratio of -36.05. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

