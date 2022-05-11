Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Issued By Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.72 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.