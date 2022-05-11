Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

