Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Decreased by KeyCorp

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $549.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

