Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $810.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $61,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

