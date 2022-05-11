Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

ABNB opened at $116.13 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $113.53 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 743,246 shares of company stock valued at $121,901,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.