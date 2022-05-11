Oppenheimer Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

