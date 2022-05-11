Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

