KeyCorp Comments on Yelp Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52. Yelp has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

