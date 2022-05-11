Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reduced by SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.84 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

