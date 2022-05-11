Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $151,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.