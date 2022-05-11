Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.