Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 368,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.