Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $731.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kelly Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,176,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.