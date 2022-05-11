GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.