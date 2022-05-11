Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $18.36.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

