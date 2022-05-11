Holley (HLLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. Holley has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock worth $151,040,000.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Holley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

