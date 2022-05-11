Heritage Global (HGBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

In related news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

